Man arrested 2 years after murder of 19-year-old

U.S. Marshals arrested a man for the 2016 murder of a 19-year-old woman Tuesday morning.

Court documents say Rondell Hooks, 21, was arrested in Colerain Township for the murder of Shanea Bronson.

Bronson was found shot to death in November of 2016 in an apartment in the 1900 block of Dallas Avenue in North College Hill, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says.

North College Hill Police Chief Ryan Schrand says a man was shot in the stomach, and a woman was pistol-whipped in the incident. At least 19 shots were fired in what Schrand described as a drug-related robbery set-up.

Two bags of marijuana and a digital scale were found at the scene, police say.

Colerain Township police assisted the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) with the U.S. Marshals in arresting Hooks, said spokesman James Love.

Hooks was arrested on counts of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disabilities, and murder, court documents say.

In November 2016, police were looking for two suspects involved in the double shooting. It's unknown if the second suspect has been arrested.

