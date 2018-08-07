Man arrested 2 years after murder of 19-year-old

Police responded to the 5700 block of Willow Branch Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday for shots fired.Full Story >
Police responded to the 5700 block of Willow Branch Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday for shots fired.Full Story >
A Virginia family says they returned from a trip to find a man's dead body in their yard.Full Story >
A Virginia family says they returned from a trip to find a man's dead body in their yard.Full Story >
Authorities have released dash camera footage of a slow pursuit in Summerville involving a Walmart motorized shopping cart.Full Story >
Authorities have released dash camera footage of a slow pursuit in Summerville involving a Walmart motorized shopping cart.Full Story >
Arkansas State Police have confirmed that a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night has died.Full Story >
Arkansas State Police have confirmed that a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night has died.Full Story >
Incident reports from the Simpsonville Police Department describe a chilling scene where the former South Carolina GOP executive director allegedly killed his mother's dog and said something told him to do it.Full Story >
Incident reports from the Simpsonville Police Department describe a chilling scene where the former South Carolina GOP executive director allegedly killed his mother's dog and said something told him to do it.Full Story >