OH-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
0 of 591 precincts - 0 percent
Danny O'Connor , Dem 0 - 0 percent
Troy Balderson , GOP 0 - 0 percent
Joe Manchik , Grn 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 08-07-2018 13:19
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed Monday he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed Monday he will file a civil nuisance lawsuit Monday to remove the Third Street homeless camp in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
U.S. Marshals arrested a man for the 2016 murder of a 19-year-old woman Tuesday morning.Full Story >
U.S. Marshals arrested a man for the 2016 murder of a 19-year-old woman Tuesday morning.Full Story >
A 16-year-old driver died in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 32 in Clermont County Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
A 16-year-old driver died in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 32 in Clermont County Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
Homeless people moved from an encampment along Third Street Downtown to what they say is "public land" off Reading Road and Broadway Street across from JACK Casino.Full Story >
Homeless people moved from an encampment along Third Street Downtown to what they say is "public land" off Reading Road and Broadway Street across from JACK Casino.Full Story >
Bad news donut and coffee lovers: All four Greater Cincinnati Tim Hortons' have closed.Full Story >
Bad news donut and coffee lovers: All four Greater Cincinnati Tim Hortons' have closed.Full Story >