OH-TopRaces-Glance-Sum - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OH-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press

U.S. House District 12 Central, N Columbus subs

0 of 591 precincts - 0 percent

Danny O'Connor , Dem 0 - 0 percent

Troy Balderson , GOP 0 - 0 percent

Joe Manchik , Grn 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 08-07-2018 13:19

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly