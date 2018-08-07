Look up: The Perseid meteor shower coming to a sky near you this weekend

(RNN) - Every August there is an opportunity to see meteor showers and this weekend is your chance for 2018.

The Perseid meteor shower is happening and Space.com says the shower will peak during overnight hours as Aug. 11 turns into Aug. 12 and again overnight on Aug. 12-13.

"The moon will be near new moon, it will be a crescent, which means it will set before the Perseid show gets underway after midnight," NASA's Bill Cooke told Space.com.

The 2018 Perseid Meteor Shower Promises Spectacular Views This Week https://t.co/O4CZlyueqk pic.twitter.com/tVcOqna7qB — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) August 6, 2018

Meteoroids are created when asteroids smash into each other causing small pieces to break off.

According to NASA, if a meteoroid comes close enough to Earth and enters the Earth’s atmosphere, it vaporizes and turns into a meteor.

As meteors enter the earth’s atmosphere they leave streaks of light in the sky, which some people call shooting stars.

“The moon is very favorable for the Perseids this year, and that'll make the Perseids probably the best shower of 2018 for people who want to go out and view it,” Cooke told Space.com.

During the Perseid meteor shower, spectators will see about 60 to 70 meteors per hour.

Cooke says if you plan on watching the show, just relax, look up and enjoy the meteor show. He added that it takes at least 30 minutes for human eyes to adjust, so be patient and that you can expect to be outdoors for a few hours.

Taking photographs of a meteor shower can be an exercise in patience…but hopefully these 10 tips will help you capture a stunning shot! Your next opportunity to put these tips to the test comes during the peak of the Perseid meteors on Aug. 13. Details: https://t.co/FJgYTMcJRT pic.twitter.com/g1BJKQg905 — NASA (@NASA) August 7, 2018

Where are the best places to go to see the Perseid meteor shower?

The Northern Hemisphere down to the mid-southern latitudes will provide the best views according to Space.com

Active Junky, which is also the sister site of Space.com, has provided a list of the nation’s top cities, and the best places they can go to watch the meteor show.

Partial Solar Eclipse:

There will also be a partial solar eclipse on August 11. During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on planet Earth.

The eclipse can be seen from the North Pole and in northern cities. Though experts say this eclipse will not be as intense last summer’s but if you’re in the north, it’s worth checking out.

According to EarthSky, during this year’s eclipse, the sun's diameter will be 65 percent covered.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.