Traffic restrictions for filming of 'Point Blank'

"Point Blank," a Netflix original film, has started production in the Cincinnati area, according to Film Cincinnati. (Pixabay)

Filming for “Point Blank,” which features actors Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie, includes several scenes with simulated gun fights, car chases and a crash in busy areas of the city during the next four weeks.

According to a memo from the city, motorists should expect parking restrictions, lane closures, full road closures and detours, slow traffic and loud noise at times. Cincinnati Police will be on site at each location to help detour motorists.

These locations and times are being closely coordinated with Cincinnati Police, the Department of Transportation& Engineering, and Film Cincinnati to minimize traffic and noise impacts as much as possible.

Most filming will take place during daylight hours.

The city will provide regular updates for commuters and residents as filming takes place during the next four weeks.

Following is what to expect during the first week of filming: Aug. 6 to Aug. 10:

Raeburn Drive in Mount Airy: Parking restrictions through 11:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Glen Lyon, Redway, Winding Way and Lenox streets in North Avondale: Closures and parking restrictions 5:00 a.m. today, Tuesday, Aug. 7 until to 11:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Cook, Alfred and Straight streets in Camp Washington/South Fairmont: Closures and parking restrictions 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9

Seventh, Ninth, Plum and Broadway in the Central Business District: 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.

