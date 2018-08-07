Second lawsuit filed against Chipotle after hundreds fell ill in Ohio

Both cases are seeking more than $25,000 in damages, according to court documents. (Source: WSYX/WBNS/CNN)

COLUMBUS, OH (CNN/RNN) – A second customer has filed a lawsuit against Chipotle after hundreds of people reported getting sick from eating at a location in the Columbus suburb of Powell last month.

Attorney Ron Simon promised multiple lawsuits last week when he filed the initial one.

“This is the first of many lawsuits we will be filing on behalf of local residents who were sickened by contaminated Chipotle food,” Simon said in a press release to the Columbus Dispatch.

The Delaware General Health District is investigating more than 600 complaints tied to the Chipotle, about 20 miles north of Columbus. Many said they suffered from abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

The restaurant has been tested for salmonella, Shigella, E. coli and norovirus, but so far, the initial test results have come back negative. Additional testing is taking place.

No additional illness has been reported since the Chipotle closed for cleaning on July 30 and opened back up a day later.

The chain has been plagued several outbreaks in recent years.

More than 120 people were sickened by norovirus in 2015 after eating in a Boston Chipotle. That same year saw many outbreaks of E. coli at other Chipotle locations.

