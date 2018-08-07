Driver charged with murder in deaths of 2 Ohio women

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 75-year-old man who was driving the wrong way on a busy Michigan highway has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two Ohio women.
State police say Edwin Brown of Chelsea appeared in court Tuesday in Washtenaw County. He's charged with murder and causing death while intoxicated. Defense attorney Joe Simon declined to comment.
Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Township, Ohio, were killed in April on U.S. 23, near Ann Arbor. They were in a vehicle with a third person who survived.
At least two other vehicles were hit in Northfield Township, about 35 miles from Detroit.
Brown is in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
