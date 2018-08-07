Trump can keep legal reasons for shrinking monuments secret

By KEITH RIDLER
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The U.S. government does not have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about the legal arguments for President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments, a judge ruled.
U.S. District Judge David Nye said Monday that the records are protected presidential communications.
Boise, Idaho-based firm Advocates for the West had sued for 12 documents withheld from a public records request related to Trump's decision to reduce two sprawling monuments in Utah. Trump also is considering scaling back other monuments.
"This decision shows how difficult it is to force sunlight on a government that flourishes in secrecy," group attorney Todd Tucci said.
The group contends that the documents may justify why former presidents made monuments as large as they did and thus undercut Trump's order in December to shrink Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase Escalante national monuments.
Tucci said the group hasn't decided whether to appeal the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Justice Department spokesman Andy Reuss said Tuesday that the agency had no comment.
Tucci said the 12 documents, based on dates, appear to relate to national monuments formed or expanded between 2006 and 2016 and written during previous presidential administrations. Likely 12 national monuments are represented, Tucci said.
President Barack Obama created Bears Ears National Monument in 2016, and President Bill Clinton created Grand-Staircase Escalante National Monument in 1996. Like other presidents, they cited the 1906 Antiquities Act, which sets guidelines calling for the "smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects to be protected."
Trump said he was scaling back the two monuments to reverse federal overreach and had acted within his authority. Past presidents have trimmed national monuments 18 times, but there's never been a court ruling on whether the Antiquities Act also lets them reduce one.
"President Trump's abrupt change in interpretation of the Antiquities Act should be subject to the light of day," Tucci said.
The withheld documents "contain legal advice to the president and his advisers and should remain protected," the judge wrote. "While public disclosure is an important and necessary part of any free society, so too is candor and privacy when those at the highest levels of government strive to determine the best course of action."
The Trump administration is facing other lawsuits from conservation groups, tribes and outdoor retail company Patagonia over the monument reductions in Utah. The groups argue that the president exceeded his power and jeopardized protections for irreplaceable archaeological sites and important lands.
Tucci said those lawsuits aren't likely to result in the 12 documents becoming public.
"I expect the federal government to jealously guard these documents in all future litigation," he said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The questioning of Paul Manafort's protege was predictably confrontational and personal: about his own crimes, about an extramarital affair and about a guilty plea with prosecutors that may spare him severe punishment.Full Story >
The questioning of Paul Manafort's protege was predictably confrontational and personal: about his own crimes, about an extramarital affair and about a guilty plea with prosecutors that may spare him severe punishment.Full Story >
State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.Full Story >
State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.Full Story >
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeFull Story >
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeFull Story >
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeFull Story >
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeFull Story >
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaFull Story >
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaFull Story >
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossFull Story >
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossFull Story >
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesFull Story >
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesFull Story >
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaFull Story >
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaFull Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >