Ohio governor eyes surplus to top off state rainy day fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) wants to use a projected budget surplus to fill up the state rainy day fund and lower withholding taxes.
The Republican governor said Tuesday he'll decide whether to act after looking at a couple more months of state revenue.
The proposal, based on a projected $368 million surplus, would add $68 million to the rainy day fund. That would push it to about $2.75 billion, the upper limit under Ohio law.
The governor, who leaves office at year's end, warned against tapping the fund for pet projects down the road instead of saving it for tight budget times.
The tax proposal isn't a cut but would provide $152 million to Ohioans through reduced withholding now instead of expected tax returns next year.
