EB Norwood Lateral lanes reopen after crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

EB Norwood Lateral lanes reopen after crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
OHGO OHGO
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

All eastbound Norwood Lateral lanes have reopened between Paddock and reading Road after a crash on Tuesday.

There is no word on injuries. 

Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly