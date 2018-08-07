Reward tops $300K for information on missing University of Iowa student

More than $300,000 has been raised for information on missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. (Source: Poweshiek County Emergency Management via CNN)

(CNN) – More than $300,000 has now been raised to help find a missing University of Iowa student.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts disappeared from the Brooklyn, IA, area on July 18.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said the $300,000 reward for information came in from more than 180 donors and businesses.

Crime Stoppers has sent authorities 661 tips since joining the search effort.

Meanwhile, social media support is growing.

Mollie's Movement, a Facebook page created by members of the Brooklyn community, has more than 11,000 followers and over 10,000 likes.

The page is focused on positivity and awareness rather than the ins and outs of the investigation.

