Tired of waiting, woman steals ambulance, police say

MT. VERNON, KY (WKYT/CNN) - It’s not the kind of crime police are used to seeing.

“It was odd. It was a first for me,” police Chief Brian Carter said. “I’ve been doing this 15 years and I’ve never had anything like that.”

Police said ambulance staff were at Rockcastle Hospital in Mt. Vernon, KY, getting a patient ready for transport when 51-year-old Pamela Cash took the emergency vehicle left running outside.

“She said she got tired of waiting on her sister,” Carter explained.

Police said Cash drove the ambulance about three miles to Biding Lane at the Christian Appalachian Project. They said Cash tried to commit another crime but was stopped.

“I went out to look out the window and noticed a woman was looking into some of our personal vehicles that were parked here at our office,” Jenny King said.

King first thought Cash was a passenger in the ambulance. Then they realized she drove it there.

“She was a little bit emotional,” King recalled. “I think each of us had some compassion for whatever situation she was involved in.”

Police believe Cash was looking into other cars in an attempt to take another one.

“We just did our best to talk to her very calmly and not in an accusatory way,” King explained. “In the process, she actually felt very welcomed, I think, by us before the police got here.”

Officers arrived moments later and took her to jail.

