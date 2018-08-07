Oh, deer: Albino whitetail spotted in WI

The odds of seeing an albino deer are less than one in 36,000. (Source: John Mathie/Facebook)

(RNN) – John Mathie recently stumbled across a real rarity in the animal world – an albino whitetail deer.

He shot the video near Boulder Junction, WI, about 230 miles north of Madison, and posted it on Facebook.

"I thought, 'wow, so rare to see such a large symmetrical rack on an albino,'" Mathie said. "I was excited and felt very fortunate."

Depending on which deer expert you ask, the odds of seeing a true albino whitetail is either one in 36,000 or one in 100,000.

Even with the odds against it, several of the white deer have been spotted in Wisconsin. A YouTube video shows one roaming in the woods near Mukwonago, about 60 miles east of Madison, in early May.

Another picture from 2014 shows an albino deer near Harford.

