Lauren Hill to be inducted posthumously to Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame

Lauren Hill will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame announced its 2019 class this week, and Hill will be posthumously inducted in the ceremony.

Hill captured the hearts of the Tri-State, and the entire country, when she was a freshman at Mount St. Joseph and lived out her dream to play college basketball while she battled terminal pediatric brain cancer.

In 2014, Hill made her collegiate debut in front of a sold out Cintas Center and scored her famous lay-up on national television.

Before she passed away, Hill helped raise more than $1 million for the Lauren Hill Tribute Fund for the Cure Starts Now Foundation.

Hill, a Lawrenceburg High School graduate, will be enshrined in the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame next May in Columbus.

