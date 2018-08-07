Police conducting "thorough" review of policies after 11-year-old tased

Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.

Police say the unidentified officer was working off-duty at a Spring Grove Kroger around 9:30 p.m. when he says he approached several juvenile females stealing.

The 11-year-old victim ignored the officer and continued to walk away, ignoring several commands to stop, police say. That's when the officer deployed his Taser, hitting the young girl in the back.

The girl was then placed into custody and charged with theft and obstructing official business, police say.

She was evaluated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center then released into her parents' custody.

Police say the girl had a backpack full of food and resisted arrest, but some feel the 11-year-old's actions were not enough to warrant the use of a Taser.

"I think it's ridiculous. 11 years old, What were they taking that was that serious that you need to tase him and you need to get in better shape if you can't chase an 11 year-old." said a woman who asked not to be identified.

"There probaly was other ways to stop him since he is 11. Since I am a mother I would not want my son being tased." said Holly Helton.

According to the police department's website, the officer's actions were justified.

The Cincinnati Police Department's policy on use of force reads in part "Officers should avoid using the Taser on obviously pregnant females

and those individuals under the age of 7 or over the age of 70 due to the potential for these individuals to fall when incapacitated by the Taser."

While some felt the use of a Taser on the girl was too much, others at a police-hosted event argued that it was a harsh lesson for the child to learn, adding that officers must always protect themselves.

"It's difficult to arrest or detain someone who is determined to get away. On TV they make it look easy. Steven Segul does his thing but in realty it's hard." said former Cincinnati Police Officer Gregory Crowell.

Those backing the officer's actions made their comments during the Cincinnati Police Department's National Night Out event, which is a community event hosted to bring police and neighborhoods together.

"It's important that children are taught the consequences of doing wrong things." said Evanston Community Council member Anzora Adkins.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac released a statement Tuesday saying the department was conducting a 'very thorough' review of their policies and their use of force on juveniles, as well as the officer's actions.

“We are extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age." Isaac said.

Police say the officer tried to activate his body camera but could not properly turn it on. The officer is currently on restricted duty until the investigation is completed.

Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman is calling for a complete investigation.

Police say they are unaware of any injuries the girl may have suffered.

She will appear in Hamilton County Juvenile Court in the near future.

