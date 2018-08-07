Food pantry makes a difference in Price Hill

A pantry in Price Hill is making a difference among some the community's most vulnerable residents.

The pantry is essentially an old newspaper box that's been painted turquoise. A note on it reads: "Take what you want, leave what you can." Jeff Riede lives right next to the pantry and is happy it's there for when people need it.

"Oh, it's a beautiful thing. I have lived here for 20 years and wanted something like this," he said.

FOX19 spoke to one of the organizers behind the pantry. Lisa Cicciarello Andrews is a dietician who says fighting food injustice is a passion of hers.

"When I see people taking food out, it just makes me happy," said Andrews, who helped put up more than a dozen pantries across the area.

The one in Price Hill is located at Enright and Price avenues. Items you can stock it with include non-perishable food items and toiletries.

