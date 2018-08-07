Grant County judge executive accused of assaulting woman, menacing another

Grant County Judge Executive Steve Wood will be in court Wednesday facing criminal charges. He’s accused of assaulting and menacing two women in the Grant County Prosecutor's Office.

Wood will be in court facing misdemeanor charges. He's accused of assault on one woman and harassing and menacing another. Those accusations come from two employees inside the County Prosecutor's Office.

Court documents obtained by FOX19 show Wood is accused of striking the prosecutor's secretary Rhonda Gordon earlier this year in the shoulder, causing her to fall back into a doorway, causing a minor injury.

"Stephen Wood apparently shoulder-checked the County Attorney's secretary, sent her to the hospital," said Grant County Sergeant Howard Chipman.

And last month, at a fiscal meeting captured on cell phone video, Wood is also accused of harassing and menacing the Assistant County Prosecutor Julie Scott Jernigan.

Jernigan asked him to step outside to discuss something.

"They came back in and she was screaming at him, you're not going to touch me like that!," said Chipman.

According to the criminal complaint, there was no physical contact and no injuries.

Grant County got sued a couple years ago and the county's insurance had to pay out a large judgment after Wood made sexist remarks about a secretary on videotape.

"I told her if I was going to replace Connie, it'd be a blonde, 24, big (expletive)," said Wood on the videotape.

He later apologized.

"I want everybody to know I am profoundly sorry, it was really stupid. I'll be honest with you it was stupid," said Wood.

Wood has not been arrested for these latest charges. FOX19 was unable to reach him or his attorney for comment Tuesday. Current Grant County Prosecutor Joe Taylor also declined to comment on the story.

The attorney representing Wood, Stephen Bates, was just elected Grant County prosecutor.

"It seems like a real conflict of interest, because you're gonna have to work with these women," said Chipman.

Because Bates is not yet in office, FOX19 legal analyst Mike Allen says it's not technically a conflict of interest. Allen said lawyers should be careful about taking cases like that, however, as it could be perceived as a conflict.

Wednesday's hearing begins at 2:30 p.m.

