Authorities unable to locate driver who crashed stolen vehicle near hospital

Authorities were unable to locate the driver who crashed a stolen vehicle near Atrium Medical Center on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened Tuesday evening on Ohio 122. Police pursued the vehicle first on Interstate 75, but according OSHP, the driver fled on foot after crashing near the medical center.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the offender or offenders.

Authorities processed the vehicle and were expected to clear the scene Tuesday night. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.