VIDEO: Cows help police catch suspect

A herd of cattle corralled a suspect fleeing from police in Florida. (Source: Seminole County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

SANFORD, FL (CNN) – People have been herding cattle for centuries. But have you ever seen cows herding a person?

It happened Monday in Florida, and the person the cows corralled was wanted by police.

The bovine assist started after a stolen SUV crashed near a pasture during a chase.

Police said Jennifer Kaufman was one of three people in that vehicle; she decided to flee on foot.

Video from a police helicopter shows a herd of around 16 cattle chasing Kaufman around the pasture.

The cows eventually cornered her at a fence, where officers arrested her.

Police said they also found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle Kaufman was riding in.

It's unknown if any of the cows will be spared their fate for their act of heroism.

