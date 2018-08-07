Report: Asbestos found in some crayons after recent test

Hasbro, which owns Playskool, said it will look into the study, but said its own testing did not find asbestos. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - The U.S. Public Interest Research Group said it found asbestos in Playskool crayons sold at Dollar Tree, according to CBS News.

U.S. PIRG, a consumer advocacy group founded by Ralph Nader in 1971, said it is unclear if the asbestos poses a danger under normal use, such as drawing or coloring. Even so, they recognize some kids have been known to put crayons in their mouths and recommend parents avoid the crayons altogether.

Hasbro, which owns Playskool, said it will look into the study, but said its own testing did not find asbestos.

A spokesman for Dollar Tree said all of its children’s products are independently tested and meet all legal and safety standards.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.