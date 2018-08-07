Officials: 2 hospitalized after Springdale industrial fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Officials: 2 hospitalized after Springdale industrial fire

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
SPRINGDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Two people were hospitalized after an industrial machine caught fire Tuesday at Surface Dynamics, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

Crews were called to Northland Boulevard around 9 p.m. for a report of a machine fire. Dispatchers say two people were burned on their arms and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly