In national spotlight, parents of Kyle Plush call for 911 GPS mapping technology

The Plush family was in the national spotlight Tuesday speaking about the death of their son.

Jill and Ron Plush spoke with NBC about the need for GPS mapping technology for 911. Kyle Plush's parents said 911 emergency dispatchers and first responders across the U.S. should have the ability to pinpoint callers just like Uber drivers.

The comments came during their first television interview since their son's death.

"Kyle and I were very close," said Jill Plush. "We went through a lot together and its really hard to go on every day without him."

"I think he's looking down on us," Ron Plush said. "And I think he's proud of what we are doing."

Cincinnati has already pledged sweeping changes to its emergency response procedures. City Council approved a $454,000 expenditure to ramp up staffing and improve technology at the emergency response center as part of a 12-month action plan.

