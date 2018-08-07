King Island ticket scam claims more victims in NKY

Victims of the Kings Island ticket scam are warning people in northern Kentucky to be on the lookout (FOX19 NOW)

Be careful who you're giving your money to.

The Kings Island Ticket Scammer struck again, this time he conned people in Crestview Hills, says his latest victim.

Jerome Ruffins says the man has been targeting employees at businesses in the northern Kentucky area and now he has been caught on camera.

Ruffins says he thought he was getting a steal when the man entered his business and offered to sell him four VIP Kings Island Day Passes for just 10 dollars for each.

He says he was planning to bring his children.

"It was going to be a surprise. I was going to surprise them and take them," said Ruffins.

However, Ruffins was the one surprised when he learned he was scammed out of $40 dollars.

"I was upset because we were getting them for our family and we were going to have fun but he took the joy out of everything. Not only that he took money from me so it was really a disappointing situation." Ruffins says.



Ruffins says he was working at Five Guys in Crestview Hills on Monday. He says a man came in claiming to be with a radio station selling discounted Kings Island tickets.



Ruffins and another coworker bought the passes.

"He even pulled out his phone and put our names in like alright you're ready to go so I was like okay cool."



It apparently didn't stop there, Ruffins says he also went to another business next door and sold four more tickets.

When Ruffin called Kings Island to ask if the passes were real, he learned he was ripped off.

"I talked to the lady out there at Kings Island she said they're not legit. We've had several people who called us and let us know that he's out there scamming people," said Ruffins.



The green Kings Island pass being sold looks like a gift card that you can pull from any store shelf, but it had not been activated.



Heather Heyob says she was scammed by the same guy at her business on Taylor Mill road last week. She thinks the man is intentionally targeting crowded stores.

"I think that he's going in at a time when they are busy so that no one had time to check them to see if they are any good or not," said Heyob.



The victim's of the scam are now warning others to beware. "

We work hard for our money so we don't want to just give it away to some scammer," said Heyob.



"Hey man you got a good pitch but guess what your luck is going to run out sooner or later. They're going to catch you," said Ruffins.

Police say they are currently investigating the recent incidents. A spokesperson with Kings Island is reminding visitors to only purchase tickets from its website or an authorized retailer.



