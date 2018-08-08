Voluntary 'Ag Tag' donations in Kentucky total $612,106

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's agriculture commissioner says the state's farmers donated more than $612,000 in the past fiscal year to a program that helps support Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA and the state Department of Agriculture.

Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the amount donated to the Ag Tag Program in the fiscal year that ended June 30 was the second-highest total in the program's history.

Kentucky motorists buying or renewing farm vehicle license plates may make voluntary donations up to $10 apiece to the Ag Tag Fund. Voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. KDA uses its share for promotional programs.

Half of the 4-H and FFA funds return to the counties where the tags are purchased. Both organizations use the funds to support local programming, awards and scholarships.

