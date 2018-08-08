New scholarship offered to community college students

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - A new scholarship is available to students enrolled in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
A statement from the school system says the 15 to Finish scholarship will pay $500 to students who successfully complete 15 credit hours in a semester and sign up for 15 hours the following semester. Officials say the aim is to help students complete their associate degrees in two years or less.
The statement says studies show students who take at least 15 hours per semester are more successful.
The scholarship is being offered beginning this fall to new and current students.
