Governor swears in new director of mental health services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's governor has sworn in the new director for the state agency that oversees mental health services.
Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) administered the oath of office on Tuesday to Dr. Mark Hurst as director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Hurst replaces Tracy Plouck. She left the position of department director for an opportunity in the private sector.
Hurst had served as the department's medical director since 2012. He joined the Ohio Department of Mental Health in 1993.
As medical director, the Zanesville native provided clinical leadership for the department. That included supervision of Ohio's six regional psychiatric hospitals and all drug and alcohol recovery services in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
