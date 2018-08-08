Woman claims stuck flip-flop caused her to drive onto other cars

The driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized, police said.

COHASSET, MA (CNN/RNN) – Police say a woman involved in a bizarre crash in which her SUV got stuck on top of two parked cars blamed her flip-flop, saying the shoe got wedged in the pedals.

Outside of a grocery store Monday afternoon, a 67-year-old woman drove her SUV onto the tops of two parked cars.

The SUV ultimately ended up straddling the space between the two vehicles, with one tire on each car, as seen in photos released by the Cohasset Police Department on social media.

The driver told police she lost control of the SUV when her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals.

While the woman wasn’t charged for her choice of footwear, police did cite her for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident, but several cars were damaged and towed, according to police.

