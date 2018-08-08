Woman claims stuck flip-flop caused her to drive onto other cars

The driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized, police said.Full Story >
A woman who said that crooks stole her wallet in seconds is warning the community to be aware.Full Story >
The Plush family was in the national spotlight Tuesday speaking about the death of their son.Full Story >
A pantry in Price Hill is making a difference among some the community's most vulnerable residents.Full Story >
Two people were hospitalized after an industrial machine caught fire Tuesday at Surface Dynamics, according to Hamilton County dispatch.Full Story >
Authorities were unable to locate the driver who crashed a stolen vehicle near Atrium Medical Center on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
