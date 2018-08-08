Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season

Two California residents evacuated in the Carr Fire received an added kindness from a firefighter while they were away from home.Full Story >
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.Full Story >
Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.Full Story >
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.Full Story >
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Big Island as Hurricane Hector continues its march westward as a strong Category 3 stormFull Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeFull Story >
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeFull Story >
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaFull Story >
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossFull Story >
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesFull Story >
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaFull Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >
