Police: Officer tased 11-year-old girl stealing from market

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati police officer tased an 11-year-old girl who police say was stealing from a supermarket.
Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at a Kroger in Cincinnati. Authorities say the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift when he approached her. Police say the girl resisted and fled before she was tased.
The girl was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and released to a guardian.
Police have charged the girl with theft and obstruction of justice.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac has opened an investigation. According to the department's policy, Tasers can be used on people who are at least 7-years-old.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says there should be a "complete investigation."
