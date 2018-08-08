Pink cancels 4th Sydney show, vows to be on stage Saturday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Pink cancels 4th Sydney show, vows to be on stage Saturday

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday, Au... (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday, Au...

SYDNEY (AP) - Pop superstar Pink on Wednesday postponed a fourth Sydney show but vowed to be back on stage Saturday following a stomach virus.

Her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour's first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she canceled that show on doctor's orders.

The 38-year-old battled through a Saturday night show.

Promoter Live Nation said Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert was due to begin.

She was discharged from the hospital the next day, but Tuesday night's concert was canceled.

Pink said Thursday's concert would be the fourth and last cancellation.

"Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea and spending time with my kids," Pink posted on Instagram.

"My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected," she said.

Pink's Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to Aug. 26.

Live Nation later said Pink would return to Sydney after the New Zealand leg of her tour to perform most of the postponed concerts. The new Sydney show dates are Aug. 24 and Sept. 17-19.

"Thank you for your patience, compassion and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many, many years," Pink said.

She thanked her supporters as well as staff at inner-city Saint Vincent's Hospital for their care.

She last toured Australia in 2013, when she performed 46 shows as part of her "Truth About Love" world tour.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

    Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:11:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:20:58 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..
    Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie," up to a point.Full Story >
    Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie," up to a point.Full Story >

  • Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

    Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-08-08 03:16:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:20:55 GMT
    Trayvon Newsome is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion. (Source: Broward County Jail/CNN)Trayvon Newsome is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion. (Source: Broward County Jail/CNN)

    The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself into authorities.

    Full Story >

    The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself into authorities.

    Full Story >

  • Pink cancels 4th Sydney show, vows to be on stage Saturday

    Pink cancels 4th Sydney show, vows to be on stage Saturday

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 2:46 AM EDT2018-08-08 06:46:53 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:20:45 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday, Au...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday, Au...
    Pop superstar Pink has postponed a fourth Sydney show but vows to be back on stage on Saturday following a stomach virus.Full Story >
    Pop superstar Pink has postponed a fourth Sydney show but vows to be back on stage on Saturday following a stomach virus.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly