Crash closes Cut-in-Hill, traffic to be impacted thru morning commute

Another crash involving a semi tractor-trailer already has brought the morning commute to a screeching halt on the Cut-in-the-Hill.

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is completely shut down near 12th Street, and the left two lanes on the southbound side of the highway are blocked, Kenton County dispatchers said.

The crash is not expected to clear until about 9 a.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A semi and a vehicle collided about 4:40 a.m., dispatchers said.

A passerby called 911 to report it.

This is at least the third major crash involving a semi on the-Cut-in-the-Hill in the past week that has turned the morning commute into a gridlocked mess.

Semi involved accident has 71/75N completely blocked right now. ?? @fox19 pic.twitter.com/XQ2v5EKAy3 — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) August 8, 2018

