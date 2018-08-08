Hamilton County Fair offers discounted admission for opening day Wednesday

The Hamilton County Fair in Hartwell opens Wednesday afternoon and the fair is offering $3 admission for its first day (FOX19 NOW)

Come one, come all, the Hamilton County Fair opens its gates late Wednesday afternoon.

The five-day fair in Hartwell says its celebrating its first day with discounted admission.

More than 25,000 people are expected to hit the fairgrounds this week.

Awe!!! My new pony friend at the Hamilton County Fair. Bring the kids to meet a variety of animals beginning today at 4pm. I'm live on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/yYDMcAn851 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) August 8, 2018

Fair food, rides, live entertainment, and livestock are just some of what the fair has to offer.

The popular demolition derby and rodeo will also be returning to the fair this year.

Open up!!! I want fried everything!! My mouth is watering at the Hamilton County Fair but gates don’t open until 4pm. Join us for a preview of the fun on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/fxo5yBuZhl — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) August 8, 2018



Here are some things to know before heading to the fairgrounds:



Cost:



Admission is $7 per person and $3 on opening day.

Parking is $5.



Hours:

Wednesday - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What’s your favorite thing about your county fair? @FOX19 The Hamilton County Fair runs today-Sunday! pic.twitter.com/ELVLBN0azL — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) August 8, 2018

For more information and directions, you can visit the Hamilton County Fair's website.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.