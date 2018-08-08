Hamilton County Fair offers discounted admission for opening day - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hamilton County Fair offers discounted admission for opening day Wednesday

Come one, come all, the Hamilton County Fair opens its gates late Wednesday afternoon.

The five-day fair in Hartwell says its celebrating its first day with discounted admission.

More than 25,000 people are expected to hit the fairgrounds this week.

Fair food, rides, live entertainment, and livestock are just some of what the fair has to offer.

The popular demolition derby and rodeo will also be returning to the fair this year.


Here are some things to know before heading to the fairgrounds:

Cost:

Admission is $7 per person and $3 on opening day.

Parking is $5.

Hours:

  • Wednesday - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Thursday - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Friday - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information and directions,  you can visit the Hamilton County Fair's website

