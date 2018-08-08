Hamilton County Fair offers discounted admission for opening day Wednesday

The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.Full Story >
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.Full Story >
The 68-year-old fired one shot through her front door and struck the man in the chest.Full Story >
The 68-year-old fired one shot through her front door and struck the man in the chest.Full Story >
A mother paid the price for her breakfast choice the day her daughter was born.Full Story >
A mother paid the price for her breakfast choice the day her daughter was born.Full Story >
Officers say they showed professionalism and extended compassion towards the fugitive, something the department says the officers were under "no obligation" to give.Full Story >
Officers say they showed professionalism and extended compassion towards the fugitive, something the department says the officers were under "no obligation" to give.Full Story >
A member of the most endangered sea turtle species in the world died while trapped in the legs of a barstool off the coast of the Florida panhandle.Full Story >
A member of the most endangered sea turtle species in the world died while trapped in the legs of a barstool off the coast of the Florida panhandle.Full Story >