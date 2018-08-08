Cat found alive in pipe weeks after home explosion

A herd of cattle corralled a suspect fleeing from police in Florida.Full Story >
The odds of seeing an albino deer are less than one in 36,000.Full Story >
The cat’s ears and fur are singed, but she otherwise appears OK, according to her owner.Full Story >
An adorable Father's Day post out of Auburn, Washington showing a son following in his father's footsteps to become an officer has been making its rounds across social media.Full Story >
A high school football team in western Kentucky made a four-year-old girl's day.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy raised more than $2,000 for a Memphis soup kitchen.Full Story >
A woman's act of kindness at a gas station ended up being a chance encounter with a country music megastar.Full Story >
