Cat found alive in pipe weeks after home explosion

TOPEKA, KS (RNN) – A family whose cat went missing for nearly three weeks after their house exploded says it’s a "miracle" the pet was found alive.

Ashley Nadeau said her cat Kunimitsu was found in a pipe Tuesday when a bulldozer went to the site of her former home, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Kunimitsu’s ears and fur had been singed, but she otherwise seemed OK, Nadeau said.

"I've been having dreams every night that I found her," Nadeau told the Capital-Journal.

Kunimitsu stayed at an animal hospital overnight for observation. A veterinarian will complete blood work on her liver because she may have gone weeks without food.

The cat went missing after Nadeau's house exploded the night of July 19.

When firefighters arrived at the home, it was "pretty much destroyed," according to Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Because of a gas odor and downed poor line, Nadeau and her 9-month-old daughter Rosalie had left the house earlier that evening.

Fire officials determined the explosion, which destroyed two other homes, was accidental and associated with a storm with high winds, the Capital-Journal reports.

