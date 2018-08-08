Fatal crash closes U.S. 52 in southeastern Indiana

One person is dead in a crash that has shut down U.S. 52 in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A semi tractor-trailer and vehicle collided on U.S. 52 at Cedar Grove Road in Brookville about 6 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Further details were not released.

