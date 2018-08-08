Fatal crash closes U.S. 52 in southeastern Indiana

The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.Full Story >
The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.Full Story >
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.Full Story >
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.Full Story >
One person is dead in a crash that has shut down U.S. 52 in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning, authorities said.Full Story >
One person is dead in a crash that has shut down U.S. 52 in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning, authorities said.Full Story >