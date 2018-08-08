Deadly house fire in Sharonville

Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.Full Story >
U.S. 27 is shut down in Alexandria after a police chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, authorities said.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.Full Story >
Crews are on scene of a fatal fire in Sharonville, fire officials said. We have a crew at the scene on Creek Road. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.Full Story >
