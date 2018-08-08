Deadly house fire in Sharonville - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Deadly house fire in Sharonville

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One person is dead in a house fire on Creek Road in Sharonville Wednesday morning, fire officials said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Deobrah Linz) One person is dead in a house fire on Creek Road in Sharonville Wednesday morning, fire officials said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Deobrah Linz)
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

One person died in a house fire in Sharonville Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Crews with multiple departments are on scene in the 3700 block of Creek Road.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season

    Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-08-08 06:06:47 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:38:02 GMT
    (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Crystal Easter uses a pot of water to put out spot fires around her home, as her neighbor's home burns to the ground in the background, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. The Ranch Fire spotted 200 y...(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Crystal Easter uses a pot of water to put out spot fires around her home, as her neighbor's home burns to the ground in the background, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. The Ranch Fire spotted 200 y...

    Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.

    Full Story >

    Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.

    Full Story >

  • Stolen semi leads multi-highway police chase, crashes in NKY

    Stolen semi leads multi-highway police chase, crashes in NKY

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-08-07 21:14:02 GMT
    A stolen semi tractor-trailer crashed on U.S. 27 in Alexandria early Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)A stolen semi tractor-trailer crashed on U.S. 27 in Alexandria early Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)

    U.S. 27 is shut down in Alexandria after a police chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, authorities said. 

    Full Story >

    U.S. 27 is shut down in Alexandria after a police chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, authorities said. 

    Full Story >

  • Police conducting "thorough" review of policies after 11-year-old tased

    Police conducting "thorough" review of policies after 11-year-old tased

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:28:53 GMT
    File photo of a Taser. (Source: Wikipedia Commons, Junglecat)File photo of a Taser. (Source: Wikipedia Commons, Junglecat)

    Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.

    Full Story >

    Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly