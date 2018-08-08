Lending company threatens to repossess dog after saying woman was only leasing it

Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.Full Story >
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.Full Story >
Danielle Cittandino said she's being scammed and refuses to make any further payments on the golden retriever.Full Story >
Danielle Cittandino said she's being scammed and refuses to make any further payments on the golden retriever.Full Story >
Court documents are amplifying the contentious divorce proceedings between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.Full Story >
Court documents are amplifying the contentious divorce proceedings between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.Full Story >
The man 83-year-old man reportedly told the woman a spirit was guarding the hole to stop her from leaving the cave, according to police.Full Story >
The man 83-year-old man reportedly told the woman a spirit was guarding the hole to stop her from leaving the cave, according to police.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.Full Story >