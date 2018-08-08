Lending company threatens to repossess dog after saying woman was only leasing it

Danielle Cittandino said she's being scammed and refuses to make any further payments on the golden retriever. (Source: NEWS 12 Long Island/CNN)

BALDWIN, NY (NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND/CNN) - A woman in New York who financed the purchase of a pet claims she's being ripped off.

Danielle Cittandino said the lending company is threatening to take her beloved dog if she doesn't make a costly final payment.

"We fell in love with him," Cittandino said of the golden retriever. "The dog is part of my family. He's not going anywhere, my Max."

Max cost $1,500 at Shake A Paw in Lynbrook, NY.

Cittandino said she didn't have money upfront to pay for Max, so they were given a financing option.

The couple said when they went to Shake A Paw they had to fill out paperwork for Wags Lending. But they didn’t know what they were getting themselves into.

Cittandino said they ran her credit and she was approved.

In reality she was only leasing the dog from Wags Lending, a company that claims affordable leasing for pet lovers.

"I had no idea it was a lease," she said. "They tell me, you know, I hear of financing - it's a loan."

She said she made payments of $145.19 a month on time for 23 months.

But she never expected to have to make a final lease payment of more than double that: $338.07.

She said the company called to tell her that if she doesn't make that last payment they will repossess their dog.

"It's wrong. You can't rip a dog out of somebody's family that's been part of their family for two-plus years," she said.

There have been similar complaints by consumers online who used the lending company.

Consumer rights attorney Anthony Ballato says it all comes down to "buyer beware."

"It really sounds like a scare tactic that they're phrasing it as a lease and saying they have a right of repossession if you don't make full and timely payments," Ballato said.

As for Cittandino, she said she's not budging.

"I'm sorry, but you're not getting the dog back, nor are you getting the last payment,” she said. "It's a scam. I believe it's a scam."

