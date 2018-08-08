2 shot in South Fairmount

Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a double shooting in South Fairmount Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Knox Street about 9:30 a.m., said Lt. Steve Saunders.

They found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower bodies, he said.

Both were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"The victims are not providing much detail about the incident to investigators," he wrote. "When more information becomes available we will provide an update."

