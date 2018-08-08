All of Puerto Rico's power is finally restored, except for 25 customers

Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.

Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.

In September 2017, Hurricane Maria raked the island, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines. (Source: Carlos Giusti/AP)

In September 2017, Hurricane Maria raked the island, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines. (Source: Carlos Giusti/AP)

Hurricane Maria killed more than 4,600 people in Puerto Rico, study says

Hurricane Maria killed more than 4,600 people in Puerto Rico, study says

(RNN) – It took 11 months, but the power is finally back on to 99.998 percent of Puerto Rico.

Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.

Of that total, just 25 are still in the dark, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority tweeted this week.

The update shows vast improvement from June when 11,000 people were still living without power.

Just to compare, it took crews just a matter of weeks to restore power to the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey pummelled east Texas.

Harvey battered the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Central America. It dumped catastrophic rainfall on the Houston area, causing $125 billion in damage.

The National Hurricane Center dubbed Maria the most destructive hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in modern times and, at $90 billion, it is the third-costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

The official death toll is 64, but a Harvard study released in May said Maria and the storm’s aftermath really killed 4,645 people in Puerto Rico.

Aún nos faltan por restablecer 25 (.002%) clientes por los pasados disturbios atmosféricos de: Cayey, Naguabo y Utuado. Si usted NO reside en estos tres municipios y está sin servicio eléctrico desde los pasados huracanes, comuníquese al 787-521-4444. CC6 — AEE (@AEEONLINE) August 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.