Doctor's conviction upheld in Social Security fraud scheme

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal appeals panel has upheld the conviction of a Kentucky psychologist charged alongside a lawyer who pleaded guilty in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud scheme.

News outlets report 47-year-old Alfred Bradley Adkins is serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of conspiracy, fraud and making false statements. The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling against the Pikeville psychologist Tuesday.

A prosecutor's motion says attorney Eric Conn or employees in his firm filled out forms containing false information about Conn's clients and Adkins signed nearly 250 without reviewing them. Prosecutor Dustin Davis said in court that Adkins signed some of the forms on a car's hood while Conn's employees waited.

Adkins argued improper testimony was allowed about how much money Social Security could've lost.

