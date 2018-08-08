Charlottesville gave momentum to Confederate monument foes

By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press
Efforts to take down America's monuments honoring slain Confederate soldiers and the generals who led them gained explosive momentum following the deadly violence a year ago in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Monuments at public parks, county courthouses and college campuses fell almost daily for weeks after a speeding car killed a woman and injured dozens on Aug. 12, 2017. The vehicle plowed into a crowd protesting a gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville whose stated goal was to protect a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
A list compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows at least 30 Confederate monuments have been uprooted in the past year.
Many more Confederate monuments remain standing, in part because seven Southern states have laws protecting them.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Kings Island Ticket Scammer struck again, this time he conned people in Crestview Hills, says his latest victim.Full Story >
The Kings Island Ticket Scammer struck again, this time he conned people in Crestview Hills, says his latest victim.Full Story >
Come one, come all, the Hamilton County Fair opens its gates late Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
Come one, come all, the Hamilton County Fair opens its gates late Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
Homeless camps on Third Street closed Tuesday morning, less than 24 hour after a judge ordered them shut down "through any lawful means necessary."Full Story >
Homeless camps on Third Street closed Tuesday morning, less than 24 hour after a judge ordered them shut down "through any lawful means necessary."Full Story >
Crews are on scene of a fatal fire in Sharonville, fire officials said. We have a crew at the scene on Creek Road. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Crews are on scene of a fatal fire in Sharonville, fire officials said. We have a crew at the scene on Creek Road. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >