Coroner called to scene of fatal Butler County accident

The Butler County coroner was called to the scene of a fatal accident in Reily Township on Wednesday.

Officials said the accident involves two vehicles and farm machinery.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Reily Millville Road and Bunker Hill Woods Road.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.