Man comes to daughter's rescue, bat in hand, as his store gets robbed

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN) - A Boston father came to his daughter's rescue when two robbers broke into the family business.

He said he “just kind of lost it” when he learned his girl was in danger.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows Danny Morris, the owner of DJ’s Polish Market, pulling up to the store, horns blaring. The 62-year-old jumps out, baseball bat in hand, as two men rob his store in Dorchester.

"I just came at them, thinking about my daughter,” he said.

His daughter, Dawn, was alone in the back of the store making Polish donuts just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, when she heard the thieves smash the front door and break in.

"I actually saw someone throwing something at the door. I ran to the alarm system,” she said.

As they stole cigarettes and scratch tickets, Dawn Morris pulled the panic button, called her parents and in less than 90 seconds her dad was there to protect the youngest of his four kids.

"It's great to know I have an amazing dad and that he would do anything,” she said. “He's risking his life.”

Her father said, “when it’s your daughter you won’t even think” about the risk.

As Danny Morris chased one the robbers, bat in hand, Dawn Morris flagged down an EMT, who went after the other guy, caught up with him and apprehended him.

That alleged thief was identified as Thien Nguyen, who has since been arraigned.

"The most empowering thing is just to be like, ‘We caught you,’" Dawn Morris said.

The owners of the popular market said they would like to say thank you to the EMT who apprehended Nyugen, but Boston EMS is not releasing their name.

