A woman was told to 'cover up' while breastfeeding; she did this instead

(RNN) – The photo depicting a woman’s hilarious response to someone who told her to “cover up” while breastfeeding her baby has been shared on Facebook over 200,000 times.

According to the post, the woman was told to cover up while feeding her baby, but she instead put a cover over her own head.

Last week family friend Carol Lockwood posted the photo after getting the woman’s permission.

The mother in the photo is Melanie Dudley.

Dudley told Yahoo Lifestyle that she was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with her family when someone asked her to cover up while she was breastfeeding.

She said she is usually discreet, but they were seated in the back of the restaurant,

“Breastfeeding is hard enough,” said Dudley. "This is another layer we don’t need to deal with.”

Public breastfeeding is legal in all 50 states.

