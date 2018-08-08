Florida man shoots Facebook friend in buttocks after political argument

The Florida Division of Elections identifies Sebring as a registered Democrat. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

(RNN) - We’ve all seen, or perhaps taken part in, political arguments on Facebook.

They’re usually just endless exchanges of catchy one-liners or memes, hoping others will click “like” to show they agree.

Maybe one person slips up and makes a typo, making their intelligence fair game to insult.

However pointless those exchanges are, they usually stay in a comment section. But one Facebook argument left the World Wide Web Tuesday and turned into gun violence in Tampa.

Police told WTVT 44-year-old Brian Sebring showed up to his Facebook friend’s house and shot him twice because of a political argument the two had online.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Alex Stephens, was wounded in the buttocks and thigh.

The Florida Division of Elections identifies Sebring as a registered Democrat, but it is not known exactly what political topic caused such a fierce disagreement.

According to local media, a criminal affidavit said Stephens had sent explicit messages and threats to Sebring, prompting him to show up to his home wielding a compact Glock semi-automatic pistol and an AR-15 Carbine.

Investigators told WFLA Sebring summoned Stephens from his home by honking the horn. Stephens responded by charging at Sebring,

Police said that’s when Sebring opened fire. He fled the scene, but he surrendered later to police.

Investigators told local media Sebring does not have a concealed weapons permit. He faces felony charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

But this isn’t his first violent run-in with the law. In 1996 and 1997, he was charged with domestic battery.

Stephens was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

