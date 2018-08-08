As Parkland students begin school year, new security measures announced

Officials in Broward County, FL, are focused on safety as a new school year begins. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – As students get ready to return to school this year, safety measures are being put in place across the country in the wake of multiple mass shootings.

Officials in Broward County, FL, are especially focused on the issue as they figure out how to make students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School feel safe.

The first day of school will be extremely challenging for many of those students.

"It will be emotional. It will be difficult as we remember the victims, families, faculty and staff and everyone in this entire community that's been affected by the tragedy," said Robert Runcie, superintendent for Broward County schools.

Seventeen students and faculty at the school were killed in February, prompting officials to devise more than a dozen new security measures.

"For some, I know that we'll never be able to do enough. For others, it's going to be too much," Runcie said. "Security is going to be a continued work in progress."

Among the changes are: controlled access card readers for staff, the addition and update of surveillance cameras, doubling security personnel, the use of metal detectors and the addition of guidance counselors.

Runcie said school officials are trying to "make sure that we are not only addressing safety, but also the mental health, the supports that are needed, because there are people still going though trauma and grief."

The announced safety measures come as authorities release new details of Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter, speaking to a detective after his arrest, blaming a demon in his head for the shooting.

"This tragedy was created by an individual that had serious mental and behavior challenges," Runcie said.

The superintendent said he's focused on moving forward.

"We're on a journey where there's no easy fix, and it's going to take us a while to go through this very difficult process," he said.

