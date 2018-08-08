Kentucky city to move statues honoring Confederacy, nativist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The mayor of Kentucky's largest city says statues honoring a Confederate soldier and a 19th-century editor known for anti-immigrant writings will be moved.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a tweet Wednesday the city will move the John B. Castleman and George D. Prentice statues.
Fischer says his decision was based on findings by a monuments committee that said the city must not maintain statues that serve as "validating symbols for racist or bigoted ideology." Fischer calls it a "challenging, emotionally charged subject."
The Castleman statue is in a neighborhood east of downtown. Castleman was a Confederate soldier and later a U.S. general.
The Prentice statue is located at the downtown public library. Prentice was a Louisville newspaper editor associated with the pro-slavery, anti-immigration movement during the 1850s and 1860s.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. The girl's mother says she would rather the officer have grabbed her daughter by the arm.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. The girl's mother says she would rather the officer have grabbed her daughter by the arm.Full Story >
The new homeless camp on Central Parkway near JACK Casino can stay, for now, thanks to a judge's ruling.Full Story >
The new homeless camp on Central Parkway near JACK Casino can stay, for now, thanks to a judge's ruling.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A teen driver died in a crash with a vehicle from the Butler County Engineer's Office Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
A teen driver died in a crash with a vehicle from the Butler County Engineer's Office Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW segment with Kimberly Moening and Eric Scherzinger, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Scherzinger Pest Control.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW segment with Kimberly Moening and Eric Scherzinger, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Scherzinger Pest Control.Full Story >