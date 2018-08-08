'Dear Ivanka' campaign: Celebrities target Trump's daughter on I - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Dear Ivanka' campaign: Celebrities target Trump's daughter on Instagram

The identical messages call on the president’s daughter and senior adviser to act on the administration's family separation policy. (Source: Evan Vucci/AP) The identical messages call on the president’s daughter and senior adviser to act on the administration's family separation policy. (Source: Evan Vucci/AP)

(RNN) – Celebrities have taken to Instagram to target Ivanka Trump and call attention to migrant families separated at the border.

Comedian Amy Schumer, talk show host Chelsea Handler and fashion entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso are among the celebrities who have posted messages to Trump.

The identical messages call on the president’s daughter and senior adviser to act on the administration's family separation policy and calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The posts begin with: “Dear Ivanka, you follow me on social media. You said family separation was a 'low point' for you. The low point is for the separated families. You spoke in past tense. This crisis is ongoing.”

Hundreds of separated children have not been reunited with families.

“As of now, 572 children have not been reunited. Approximately 400 parents have been deported without their children,” the posts continue.

A post shared by @amyschumer on

The Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy resulted in thousands of children being separated from their families.

Despite a July deadline for bringing them back together, that hasn’t happened and it’s not clear when they will be reunited.

“End these racist, inhumane and unconscionable abuses now! We demand you call for the resignation of Secretary Nielsen!” the posts conclude.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

