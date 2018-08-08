Republicans promote fear, not tax cuts, in key elections

By STEVE PEOPLES and BILL BARROW
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans in many midterm election battlegrounds across the country are trying to maintain their congressional majorities by stoking certain voters' anxieties about liberal Democrats and their policies.
It's a striking turn for a party that just eight months ago was hailing a sweeping tax overhaul as a generational achievement. They promised then to make it their calling card ahead of the November elections. Democrats are more than eager to have a debate over the tax bill.
Instead, there are Republican ads warning voters that California's Nancy Pelosi could return to the House speaker's chair and that a Democratic majority would abolish federal immigration enforcement.
The strategy may have worked for Republicans this week in an Ohio special congressional election. Republican Troy Balderson leads narrowly with votes still being tallied.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. The girl's mother says she would rather the officer have grabbed her daughter by the arm.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. The girl's mother says she would rather the officer have grabbed her daughter by the arm.Full Story >
The new homeless camp on Central Parkway near JACK Casino can stay, for now, thanks to a judge's ruling.Full Story >
The new homeless camp on Central Parkway near JACK Casino can stay, for now, thanks to a judge's ruling.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A teen driver died in a crash with a vehicle from the Butler County Engineer's Office Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
A teen driver died in a crash with a vehicle from the Butler County Engineer's Office Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW segment with Kimberly Moening and Eric Scherzinger, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Scherzinger Pest Control.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW segment with Kimberly Moening and Eric Scherzinger, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Scherzinger Pest Control.Full Story >