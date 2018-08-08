Police recruit fired over inappropriate social media posts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A police recruit in Kentucky has been fired over social media posts that used offensive slurs to refer to black and gay people.

Shively Police Department spokesman Lt. Col. Josh Myers tells news outlets that Trenton McDuffie's employment ended Wednesday. Myers says McDuffie had been at the police academy since July and was employed by the Louisville suburb on a probationary status.

McDuffie's posts on Twitter date back to 2016 and 2017. Myers says the "out of line" posts wouldn't be tolerated. Myers says McDuffie admitted to making the posts, calling them a mistake.

Another department employee was punished last year for mocking the death of a woman killed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That officer, Morris Rinehardt, was suspended without pay for eight days.

