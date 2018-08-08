Homeless campers, authorities wait while judge reads over lengthy affidavit

A homeless camp with tents has opened on public land near JACK Casino off Reading Road and Broadway Street. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dale Lutz)

Cincinnati's homeless get to stay where they are while a federal judge looks over an affidavit submitted Wednesday by a local homeless coalition.

Many homeless people camping near the casino on Central Parkway this week told FOX19 they were asked to leave Wednesday morning or they'd be arrested -- evictions were supposed to happen at 1 p.m. But officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said nobody wants to arrest the campers.

"Right now, we're going to be working with them to try to relocate them, anyone that's willing to leave voluntarily would be helpful," said Jim Knapp, with the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Cincinnati police are waiting for Federal Judge Tim Black to rule after reading over a lengthy affidavit submitted by the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.

Knapp said it's more about getting the campers some help, adding city officials have found 50 more spaces open for people in shelters. However, Josh Spring with the homeless coalition said every shelter in Hamilton County was full or operating over capacity Tuesday night.

Miranda Horsley has been moved around three times now.

"It's no one's responsibility to even give us housing. It's our own responsibility," Horsley said. "it's just ridiculous. Everybody's feeding people a dream whenever they just need to be 100 percent honest, because we're all adults here."

FOX19 has been told the police gave campers a 72-hour notice to vacate the latest camp spot near the casino or be cited for trespassing. Some have already left, but others are waiting around to see what happens next.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.