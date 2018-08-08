Simply Money: Amazon hiring, CVS app allows for virtual house calls

A new app is making it possible to get a diagnosis and prescription for minor illnesses without ever leaving your house.

CVS’s Minute Clinic program is partnering with a service called Teledoc to allow patients to have minor illnesses and health conditions diagnosed through an app. All patients have to do is download the app and pay $59, then they’ll have a video chat with a licensed healthcare provider who can ask about symptoms, give a diagnosis, and prescribe medication as needed.

The service will be available 24 hours a day.

CVS, which is in the process of acquiring health insurer Aetna, says insurance coverage for the service is coming, too. The app is being rolled out first to several states outside the Tri-State, but CVS plans to roll this out nationwide by the end of the year.

Amazon is hiring

Amazon is hiring and you don’t need to move to Seattle for one of these jobs.

The company is looking to fill more than 200 virtual positions -- that will allow those new employees to work from home. Amazon’s looking to hire marketing managers, employee relations specialists, and quite a bit more. Nearly all of those positions are full-time with Amazon’s benefits package, which includes an employee discount.

