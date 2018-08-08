Simply Money: Amazon hiring, CVS app allows for virtual house calls

The online retail giant is looking to hire 200 full-time workers. On top of benefits, employees are eligible for discounts and can also work from home!Full Story >
The online retail giant is looking to hire 200 full-time workers. On top of benefits, employees are eligible for discounts and can also work from home!Full Story >
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.Full Story >
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.Full Story >
A mother paid the price for her breakfast choice the day her daughter was born.Full Story >
A mother paid the price for her breakfast choice the day her daughter was born.Full Story >
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."Full Story >
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."Full Story >
Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.Full Story >
Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.Full Story >